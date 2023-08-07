 Man charged over ruckus after Liverpool v Bayern Munich football match, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man charged over ruckus after Liverpool v Bayern Munich football match

Muhammad Hafeez Ayub is accused of repeatedly shouting loudly and walking aggressively towards a crowd at Stadium MRT station.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Shaffiq Alkhatib Court Correspondent
Aug 07, 2023 02:12 pm

A man was charged with being a public nuisance on Monday after he allegedly caused annoyance to others at Stadium MRT station following a football match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich on Aug 2.

Muhammad Hafeez Ayub, 30, is accused of repeatedly shouting loudly and walking aggressively towards a crowd at the station at around 9.30pm on that day.

In a series of TikTok posts, a man in a Liverpool jersey can be seen creating a ruckus following the English team’s 4-3 defeat by German side Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly at the Singapore National Stadium that evening.

In the four videos, the man, whose jersey bore the name of the club’s left-back Andrew Robertson, is seen shouting and hurling profanities at various groups of people.

Police later received a report about the incident.

“Through extensive ground inquiries and with the aid of images from (closed-circuit television) cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on (Aug 4),” the police said in a statement.

Hafeez’s case has been adjourned to Aug 28.

Those found guilty of public nuisance can be fined up to $2,000.

If an offender had known that the act would probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, he can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

