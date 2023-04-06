Man died of meth toxicity, suspected to have smoked e-cigarette containing drug

A narcotic abuser who died of methamphetamine toxicity is suspected to have shared an e-cigarette containing the drug with his male sex partner at the latter’s flat.

In an inquiry into the death of Mr Tan Yong Kiat, 28, on Thursday, investigating officer Inspector Lim Ying Yi told the court that the vape pod has not been recovered, and no drugs were found at the home of his sex partner, Mr Eddy Chua.

She also said that no foul play is suspected, and it is inconclusive as to who had brought the drug there.

Mr Chua has since been sent to a drug rehabilitation centre. It was not mentioned in court if the two men were lovers.

Following the inquiry, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda found Mr Tan’s death to be a misadventure.

Investigations revealed that Mr Tan and Mr Chua had agreed to meet on July 5, 2022.

Inspector Lim said that is it likely that Mr Tan consumed the drug that day and the two men had sex soon after.

Mr Tan was found unresponsive on July 6, 2022, and was pronounced dead at the flat.

Substances including methamphetamine were later found in his urine and blood samples.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) states on its website that the drug can cause permanent damage to blood vessels of the heart and brain as well as high blood pressure leading to heart attacks, stroke and death.

Figures from the Health Sciences Authority have also shown a rise in the vaping trend with almost four times the number of people caught in 2022 than in 2020 for using and possessing e-cigarettes.

In 2022, 4,916 people were caught for the offence, which comes with a fine not exceeding $2,000, compared with 1,266 in 2020, and 4,697 in 2021.

Vaporisers or e-cigarettes consist of an atomiser, a battery source and a small container for e-liquid or juice. The liquid, which may contain nicotine, is heated to form an aerosol that is eventually inhaled.

The ban on vaporisers in Singapore took effect on Feb 1, 2018.

CNB had earlier told The Straits Times that it carries out active online surveillance and engages e-commerce companies, courier companies and related industries to ensure that their platforms and listings are not misused for drug offences.

A CNB spokesman said some vaporisers may be marketed as “health products” but contain drugs such as hemp or cannabis.