Man dies, 3 others taken to hospital after accident at Woodlands multi-storey carpark

The lorry lost control and slammed into the 2 Woodlands Sector 1 multi-storey carpark driveway fence on Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old Singaporean was pronounced dead after a lorry lost control and slammed into the 2 Woodlands Sector 1 multi-storey carpark driveway fence on Saturday morning.

The driver is believed to have lost control as the lorry went over a curb and hit the railing on the side wall of the multi-storey carpark.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the man was flung out through the windshield, flipped over the fence and fell from the fifth floor of the multi-storey carpark to his death.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 12.50am.

The SCDF said it used hydraulic equipment to rescue one of the passengers trapped in the front seat of the lorry.

Three men, aged between 28 to 32, including the man who was trapped, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The four men were reported to be working at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing. The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

In August, two men, aged 17 and 23, died in a lorry accident in Old Jurong Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The authorities said that the driver and the remaining five passengers, aged 15 to 20, were taken to the National University Hospital.

The 25-year-old driver was arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.