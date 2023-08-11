 Man dies after accident which splits car in half along Seletar West Link, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man dies after accident which splits car in half along Seletar West Link

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the front half of the car is seen metres away from a blue police tent. SCREENGRABS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Aug 11, 2023 02:23 pm

A 26-year-old man died after the car he was riding in skidded and split into two along Seletar West Link on Friday morning.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.10am. It happened along the slip road into Seletar West Link of the Central Expressway in the direction of the Seletar Expressway.

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the front half of the car is seen metres away from a blue police tent. The area is cordoned off by orange cones. 

A 26-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. 

SCDF said the car driver, also a 26-year-old man, was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the car. 

They added that he was extricated by SCDF officers using hydraulic rescue equipment and that he was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was unconscious when taken to the same hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

11aug2023 seletar west link #SGU9258X honda civic sir vehicle crashed & split in half

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday, August 10, 2023
 

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDF