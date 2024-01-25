 Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tuas, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tuas

A blue tent was seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The motorcycle is believed to have skidded. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim
Jan 25, 2024 04:09 pm

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic after an accident in Tuas in the morning of Jan 24. 

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a male motorcyclist in Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 7.45am. 

The vehicle is believed to have skidded, added the police.

In a video posted on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident, a blue tent is seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The two leftmost lanes are cordoned off by police vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.

