Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tuas
A 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic after an accident in Tuas in the morning of Jan 24.
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a male motorcyclist in Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 7.45am.
The vehicle is believed to have skidded, added the police.
In a video posted on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident, a blue tent is seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The two leftmost lanes are cordoned off by police vehicles.
Police investigations are ongoing.
