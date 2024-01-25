Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tuas

A blue tent was seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The motorcycle is believed to have skidded.

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic after an accident in Tuas in the morning of Jan 24.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a male motorcyclist in Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 7.45am.

The vehicle is believed to have skidded, added the police.

In a video posted on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident, a blue tent is seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The two leftmost lanes are cordoned off by police vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.