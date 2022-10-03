Man ends up on food court floor in Woodlands Mart after fight
Everybody was Koufu fighting?
One man was arrested and two were taken to hospital after a fight at a Koufu foodcourt in Woodlands Mart on Sept 29.
A video of the fight's aftermath posted by Singapore Incidents shows overturned chairs and a man lying on the floor strewn with debris.
Another man can be seen going to help the man on the floor who was not moving.
In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 at 9.10pm.
"Two men, aged 33 and 49, were conveyed conscious to the hospital. A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested for rash act causing hurt," said police.
Police investigations are ongoing.
