 Man filmed throwing stones at cars along Simei Avenue, across from CGH, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man filmed throwing stones at cars along Simei Avenue, across from CGH

Man filmed throwing stones at cars along Simei Avenue, across from CGH
SCREENGRABS FROM BECCASNAPSS/TIKTOK
Dec 13, 2022 09:05 pm

If you’re driving along Simei Avenue across from Changi General Hospital, keep an eye on the pavement to your left. 

A TikTok user uploaded a video on Monday (Dec 12) showing a man throwing stones at moving cars along that road.

The man, dressed in a black singlet, held stones in his palm as he hid behind a tree along Simei Avenue, opposite Changi General Hospital. 

He appears to hit two cars before walking off – a silver SUV and a silver hatchback. 

Concerned netizens have urged the authorities to take action on the matter before an accident occurs.

In the comments section, the user who uploaded the video, Becca Lee, said she has already notified the police about the issue. 

Singer-songwriter Sezairi Sezali performing at the National Day Parade last year.
Music

Sezairi is the most viewed artiste in Sg on TikTok for 2022

Related Stories

Netizens mock mother who forbids child from eating birthday cakes at pre-school

Fitness influencer shows off physique, flexes in TikTok video, gets 1.3 million hits

Singaporeans holidaying in Phuket find hotel room flooded up to their ankles after heavy rains

@beccasnapss #singapore #traffic #tiktok ♬ original sound - Becca Lee 🌬

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TIKTOKsimeinuisancevehicle