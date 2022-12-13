Man filmed throwing stones at cars along Simei Avenue, across from CGH

If you’re driving along Simei Avenue across from Changi General Hospital, keep an eye on the pavement to your left.

A TikTok user uploaded a video on Monday (Dec 12) showing a man throwing stones at moving cars along that road.

The man, dressed in a black singlet, held stones in his palm as he hid behind a tree along Simei Avenue, opposite Changi General Hospital.

He appears to hit two cars before walking off – a silver SUV and a silver hatchback.

Concerned netizens have urged the authorities to take action on the matter before an accident occurs.

In the comments section, the user who uploaded the video, Becca Lee, said she has already notified the police about the issue.