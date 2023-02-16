Man finds dead cockroach in biscuit; SFA investigating

Not quite the breakfast you'd want.

A man had the unfortunate experience of discovering the remains of what is presumed to be a cockroach in his biscuits.

In his Facebook post on Thursday (9 Feb), Haiqal said he was eating his biscuits midway when he noticed “something abnormal sticking on it”.

He first thought it could be ink, but on taking a closer look, he realised it was a dead cockroach.

According to MS News, Haiqal bought the pack of biscuits from a convenience store in Rivervale Plaza.

He added that the pack is a household brand, and that he believes they are imported from Malaysia.

Haiqal is now concerned there could be an infestation in the manufacturing factory.

Netizens responding to his post shared their suspicions that the biscuits were not imported from a legitimate distributor in Singapore.

PHOTO: MUHAMMAD HAIQAL/FACEBOOK

One said the packaging seen in the post is outdated.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told MS News that it was investigating the case.

SFA also stressed that food operators must comply with good hygiene and preparation practices.

It added that members of the public who come across those who do not comply should report to SFA via their online feedback form.