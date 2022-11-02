 Man fined for possession of meat products, with intention to sell without valid licence, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man fined for possession of meat products, with intention to sell without valid licence

Man fined for possession of meat products, with intention to sell without valid licence
Around 615kg of assorted processed meat products were imported by Salwal Fadli Bin Jumawal, owner of Falah Delight Food, without a valid licence.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Fatimah Mujibah
Nov 02, 2022 07:15 pm

A man has been fined $9,500 for possession of processed meat products with the intention of selling them without a valid licence.

Falah Delight Food owner Salwal Fadli Jumawal was fined by the Court on Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

In October 2021, during an inspection at a licensed cold store, its officers discovered around 615kg of processed meat products, such as chicken, lamb and beef, that were imported without a valid licence.

Investigations showed that Falah Delight Food owned the products and had leased a space in the store.

The illegal consignments were seized.

SFA requirements state that food can be imported only by licensed firms and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

The chain informed SFA that the cookies contained allergens that were not declared on the English food packaging label.
Singapore

H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies sold in Daiso Singapore recalled

Related Stories

Farmers get guidelines with new agri-food standards

Selected local farms to sell vegetables at FairPrice supermarkets in pilot scheme

SFA inspects premises after rats are seen running around Yishun coffee shop

Food products which are illegally imported may pose a safety risk, since they are of unknown origin. Meat products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA’s safety standards.

SFA added that offenders are liable to a fine of $50,000 and may be jailed for up to two years. For a second-time offence, they may be fined up to $100,000 and may be jailed up to three years.

 

Salwal Fadli Bin Jumawal, owner of Falah Delight Food, fined $9,500 by the Court today for possession of approximately...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETYCHICKEN