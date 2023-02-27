 Man flies to Bangkok for 12 hours after friends there invite him for dinner, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man flies to Bangkok for 12 hours after friends there invite him for dinner

Man flies to Bangkok for 12 hours after friends there invite him for dinner
SCREENGRABS: TIKTOK
Feb 27, 2023 06:14 pm

Don’t say bo chio.

One Singaporean friend perhaps took that colloquial saying to new heights when he accepted a dinner invite on a moment’s notice – all the way in Bangkok.

TikToker Esther Li (@estzxxx) shared a clip of her friend who travelled to Thailand upon accepting her dare.

She wrote: “We dared our friend to come to Bangkok for dinner. AND HE DID. 12-hour trip. 8pm touch down, he is flying back the next day, 8am."

Answering to a comment on her post, Esther shared that the man is a friend of hers and her husband.

In her caption, she added: “When SG Chatukchak is way too packed, so you fly to Bangkok for the real one."

In the video, one teen could be seen swearing and making an obscene gesture while mocking questions about Singapore’s history in Malaysia's national exam. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM @NANMANJOI8715/TWITTER
World

Two Malaysian teens arrested over TikTok rant

Related Stories

Chinese Douyin livestreamers set up stage outdoors for late-night ‘donations’

Victim or culprit? Hilarious video reveals man was "both"

Video of rat chasing cat around HDB void deck goes viral

@estzxxx When SG Chatukchak is way too packed. So you fly to Bangkok for the real one. #traveltiktok #impromptu #chatukchak #chatukchaksg #thailand #bangkok ♬ original sound

Netizens were impressed by how “super on” Esther’s friend was.

“And meanwhile, my friends won’t even (head) down to my house coffee shop for dinner,” wrote one netizen.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TIKTOKBangkokfriendship