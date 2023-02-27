Man flies to Bangkok for 12 hours after friends there invite him for dinner

Don’t say bo chio.

One Singaporean friend perhaps took that colloquial saying to new heights when he accepted a dinner invite on a moment’s notice – all the way in Bangkok.

TikToker Esther Li (@estzxxx) shared a clip of her friend who travelled to Thailand upon accepting her dare.

She wrote: “We dared our friend to come to Bangkok for dinner. AND HE DID. 12-hour trip. 8pm touch down, he is flying back the next day, 8am."

Answering to a comment on her post, Esther shared that the man is a friend of hers and her husband.

In her caption, she added: “When SG Chatukchak is way too packed, so you fly to Bangkok for the real one."

Netizens were impressed by how “super on” Esther’s friend was.

“And meanwhile, my friends won’t even (head) down to my house coffee shop for dinner,” wrote one netizen.