Singapore

Man found dead at Changi Creek; likely to have drowned

A blue police tent was seen at the foot of a bridge in Changi.PHOTO: ST READER
Fatimah Mujibah
Jul 31, 2023 10:14 pm

A 35-year-old man was found dead in Changi Creek on Monday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to the suspected drowning at 1.36pm. The body was subsequently found and retrieved from the water, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

As at 4.30pm, a blue police tent was seen at the foot of a bridge in Changi.

A witness told The Straits Times that a body was seen floating in the water at around 1.35pm. A police boat was later seen at the scene, the witness added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

