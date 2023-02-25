Man found dead in Golden Mile carpark, no foul play suspected

The police were alerted to the incident at 9am on Saturday and found the man lying motionless upon their arrival.

A 70-year-old man was found dead in the carpark of the Golden Mile Complex on Saturday morning.

The police have classified the incident as a case of unnatural death but said they do not suspect foul play.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said that at least four police vehicles, including one van from the criminal investigations unit, were seen parked in Beach Road in front of the building.

A photograph taken at the scene shows a police cordon tape restricting access to the residents’ carpark.

Shopkeepers at the commercial and residential building said that the man, whom they knew as Michael, had been ill for a while. They said his legs were often swollen.

A waitress at a Thai restaurant, who declined to be identified, said he often frequented the mall area with a beer can in hand.

He was also spotted sleeping on a makeshift bed in the carpark.

The owner of a telecoms shop in Golden Mile Complex said he had advised the man to look after his health and quit drinking.

“Michael used to sell items like eggs and fruits, which people used as prayer offerings, to make ends meet,” he added.

The shop owner said the man previously lived in the nearby public housing estate.

Police investigations are ongoing.