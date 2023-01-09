Man gets 6 weeks’ jail for assaulting woman, burning her lip with cigarette

Alfred Lim Qing Yuan was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after earlier pleading guilty to two charges.

After his female friend invited a male friend to dinner instead of him, a man flew into a rage and assaulted her, including burning her lower lip with a cigarette.

Alfred Lim Qing Yuan, 25, was on Monday sentenced to six weeks’ jail after earlier pleading guilty to two charges, including one count of using a heated substance to voluntarily cause hurt. Another charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

His victim, 29, was left with a bruised chest wall and a scab on her lower lip.

The woman cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect her identity. Court documents did not state if Lim and her were in a relationship at the time.

Lim was serving a 21-month probation over an assault charge when he breached the probation order and committed the offences.

Probation is a community rehabilitation sentence ordered by the courts that requires the offender to be supervised by a probation officer for a period between six months and three years.

On Monday, Lim was also ordered to spend an additional four months behind bars for breaching the probation order.

On Dec 2, 2021, Lim was with the victim in a bedroom in his flat at around 3pm when she asked him if he wanted to join her friends for dinner.

He declined, but later became angry when he learnt she had invited a male friend for dinner.

Around three hours later, Lim confronted the victim and asked why she had invited another male friend to dinner instead of him. He flew into a rage when she did not answer his questions.

Lim pulled her out of the bedroom by grabbing her shirt and threatened to kick her out of the flat.

When she tried to escape and headed towards the front door, he pulled her to the floor to prevent her from leaving.

The victim tried to escape through the front door again, but she fell in the process. While she was on the floor, Lim kicked her on the chest about four or five times.

He then lit a cigarette and walked towards the woman who was still on the floor. He continued asking her questions, but she did not answer them.

Lim then pressed the lit cigarette to the victim’s lower lip for about four to five seconds while grabbing her face.

For using a heated substance to voluntarily cause hurt to another person, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.