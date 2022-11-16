Man gets jail, caning for posing as lingerie consultant to get explicit photos of women

Muhammad Nazri Sapar was sentenced to 13 years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.

A man who claimed to be a lingerie consultant and convinced women to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves posing in underwear was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.

Muhammad Nazri Sapar, 32, had promised the women a job as his personal assistant and said he required their explicit photos and videos to assess their suitability for the role.

He had also lured a woman into becoming a sex worker and threatened to inform her family of her activities if she did not become his mistress and satisfy other demands.

In October, Nazri pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including cheating by personation and criminal intimidation.

On Wednesday, he kept his head down as District Judge Kow Keng Siong read out the sentences. Afterwards, Nazri requested to speak to his family members before starting his jail term.

In his grounds of decision, Judge Kow rejected the defence’s submissions that the degree of sexual exploitation in Nazri’s offences was minimal, the level of premeditation was low, and the offences were committed due to “a lapse of judgment”.

He said Nazri had exploited the trust of one of his victims when she confided in him about her financial straits by suggesting that she join a purported prostitution ring. After baiting her, Nazri exploited her naivety by initially deceiving her, and later intimidating her, into sending him sexual materials and engaging in sexual acts with him.

Judge Kow noted: “For the other victims, the accused had lured them into his scams with false promises of a high-paying job with good working conditions.

“When these victims expressed doubts about his promises and demands, the accused did not stop his scams. Instead, he tried to overcome their doubts by coming up with more lies to earn their trust and confidence.”

He added that Nazri carried out his scams over 3½ years and, during that period, he tricked his victims into sending him 174 pieces of sexual materials.

“I wish to state that the fact that the accused was a police officer at the time of the offences did not affect my sentencing decision,” said Judge Kow.

“In the present case, the accused had committed the offences on his own frolic. These offences had not been committed in the course of his duty or under the colour of his office as a police officer.”