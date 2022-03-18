Man gets kicked repeatedly at Sims Avenue

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was seen getting kicked repeatedly by another man at Sims Avenue on Wednesday night (March 16).

A Stomper witnessed the incident at around 9pm and took a video.

In the video, a man is seen lying on a pedestrian walkway., near the roadside, while another man kicks him multiple times.

Members of the public can then be seen trying to stop the man.

The Stomper said: "It was a bit scary so I just walked away and am not sure what happened afterwards."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at about 9.10pm.

"A 52-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance," they said, adding: "A 47-year-old man is assisting with investigations."