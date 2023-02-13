Man gets stern warning for harassing PM Lee

A man suffering from a delusional disorder was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal after receiving a stern warning for harassing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Chai Fui Chet, who was charged in November 2022, was acquitted on Feb 3.

This means the 44-year-old cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said the application for an acquittal was made after a review of the evidence following the conclusion of investigations, including the fact that he was suffering from a delusional disorder.

“The time Mr Chai had spent in remand, which was more than two months, was also taken into consideration,” the AGC added.

Mr Chai, who is a Malaysian, had been accused of contacting PM Lee via Facebook Messenger on Nov 7, 2022, threatening to burn technology firm Seagate Singapore.

He was then remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for an examination.

For harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.