Man hit in the face by banner flapping in the wind in Chinatown

A man was walking past a food shop in Chinatown when he was hit by a banner that was flapping in the wind on Saturday (June 11) afternoon.

Stomp user Brian said the banner outside City Donut in McCallum Street was not secured and hit his face and eye.

"I've since recovered but now have a scar on my face near my eye," he told Stomp.

"I have also had a headache for a few days since my eye was hit by the poster, it was very painful.

"I did talk to the manager on-duty and am waiting for them to reply me but it seems like they don't care, no one has contacted me."

He said he had not visited a doctor.

They had not responded to him at all, and he was worried no one would be held responsible.

"From my experience, when this kind of incident happens, the shop needs to take action immediately to make sure the person is taken care of first," he said.

"I've been running a restaurant for more than 15 years. If any incident happens in my restaurant's area, I will make sure the person gets fully taken care of and follow up on what is the next thing we can do."