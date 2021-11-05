Man jailed for 5 weeks for slashing daughter with knife

SINGAPORE - A man who had a personal protection order taken out against him from October 2007 to July 2012, to restrain him from acts of violence against his daughter, slashed the woman with a knife earlier this year.

Habib Mohamed Malik Maihn, 52, was on Friday (Nov 5) sentenced to five weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault.

The court heard that the Singaporean man had earlier consumed beer at the void deck of his block of flats and was drunk when he reached home at around 11pm on May 29.

He later had a dispute with his 21-year-old daughter when she commented on the state of the family's finances and his joblessness.

Incensed by her words, Habib took a knife from the kitchen and used it to attack the woman to "teach her a lesson".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan said: "The victim attempted to avoid the accused's slashes and in doing so, sustained injuries to her right arm and right knee.

"The accused was eventually restrained by his wife and son while the victim ran out of the unit to call for police assistance."

The victim, who suffered cuts to her right limbs, went to a clinic four days later, the court heard.

On Friday, the DPP urged the court to sentence Habib to at least six weeks' jail, stressing that he had a history of committing acts of violence against his daughter.

Defence lawyer Peter Fernando, however, pleaded for his client to be sentenced to three weeks' jail.

The lawyer said that the victim is now living with an uncle and she has since forgiven her father.

For assault, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.