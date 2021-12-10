Man jailed for sending sex video of girlfriend to her cousin

A man who recorded a video of himself having sex with his then girlfriend shared the clip with her cousin following a tiff.

The offender also threatened to circulate the video online and make it go viral if the victim did not contact him.

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi man was yesterday sentenced to 12 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to intentionally distributing a woman's intimate recording without her consent.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Lee said the pair had been in a romantic relationship since 2018.

They had sexual intercourse and the man used his mobile phone to record the act.

The court heard that the victim initially allowed him to do so but later told him to get rid of the clip.

He ignored her request but lied to her, claiming that he had deleted the recording.

DISPUTE

Some time around Sept 20 this year, the couple had a dispute over monetary and relationship issues.

She then blocked him on messaging platform WhatsApp.

Around 4.40pm on Sept 26, he sent the clip to her cousin, despite knowing it would cause the victim to feel humiliated.

DPP Lee said: "The accused did so because he wanted to compel the victim to speak to him as the victim had blocked him on... WhatsApp."

The victim alerted the police the next day.

In sentencing the man on Thursday, District Judge Marvin Bay said the case involved an "egregious breach of trust" as the victim had initially allowed the man to record the video.

"Even if the accused had been motivated by anger, what he did was utterly perverse and deeply wrong," the judge said.

"It is deeply wrong and perverse to weaponise an intimate video taken in a moment of vulnerability, mobilising it as a means to keep a failing relationship alive."