Man jailed for splashing hot oil on wife during argument and assaulting his friend

The accused grabbed a saucepan of oil that he had heated up and splashed the it at the victim’s right arm and back.

A man splashed hot oil on his wife during an argument, causing multiple injuries including burns on her right arm.

The 53-year-old woman was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where she was found to also have a fracture in her left wrist. She was given 45 days of hospitalisation leave.

The couple have since filed for divorce.

Simon Chiang Cheng Suan, 54, was jailed for 15 months and two weeks on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife and one count of harassment. He also admitted to another charge of assaulting a friend.

Chiang’s troubles started on May 13, 2021, when his friend, 47, went to his Sumang Walk flat in Punggol over a $10 loan to Chiang. During an altercation, Chiang punched his friend’s torso several times before running out of the flat.

On May 15, 2021, Chiang’s wife was opening the front door at around midnight after returning home when he charged towards her. She tried to dodge him, but he managed to pull her hair and top.

Alarmed, she ran out of the unit and called the police. Court documents did not mention why he had attacked her and what happened next.

The wife returned to the flat at around 9.40am on May 16, 2021, and got into an argument with Chiang. Afraid that he would attack her with a knife that was on a table, she grabbed it and flung it into a bedroom.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Yi Wen said: “The accused then grabbed a saucepan of oil that he had heated up on an induction cooker in order to fry some fish, and he splashed the hot oil at (the victim’s) right arm and back.”

As the couple tussled, the wife fell after slipping on the oil on the floor. Chiang left the flat soon after.

A member of the public who heard the commotion alerted the police, and the woman was taken to SGH. She was diagnosed with multiple injuries, including partial thickness burns on her right arm and a fracture in her left wrist.