Man nabbed for snatching gold chain from woman in Geylang

A 31-year-old man who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman at Lorong 25 Geylang will be charged in court on Feb 9

The police said they were alerted to the case on Feb 7, at around 5.16pm.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him within three hours of the report.

The stolen gold chain was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

If found guilty of snatch theft, the man faces a jail term between one year and seven years, as well as caning.

The police said they "will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law".