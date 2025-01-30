Man ordered to return $18,400 in 'wrongfully obtained ComCare payments'

Mr Morgandradas Kanapathy said he has been asked to return $18,400 to the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

On Dec 3, 2024, Mr Morgandradas Kanapathy shared on TikTok that he had been asked by the Ministry of Social and Family Development to return the $18,400 in financial aid he had received.

Mr Morgandradas had lost both legs and left arm, has a crippled right hand and is legally blind. He has to undergo dialysis because of kidney failure.

With his mother as his caregiver, Mr Morgandradas is unfit to work and has been receiving financial aid as well as donations from the public.

He claimed that he had to get his own HDB flat in order to hire a caregiver for when his mother is no longer able to take care of him.

Mr Morgandradas said he stopped receiving financial aid in September 2024 because of the money he had been squirrelling away for a flat and was in November instructed by MSF to return $18,400 within a week, failing which legal action would be taken against him.

On Jan 24, 2025, MSF said Mr Morgandradas' "claims omit relevant facts and contains inaccuracies".

ComCare schemes are meant to support those who are in need and have no other sources of support. Individuals who hold significant savings do not meet the ComCare eligibility criteria.

MSF stressed that it would not be fair to use public funds to support those who are able to meet basic living expenses on their own.

For this reason, an applicant is informed to declare details of their sources of income and assets. An up-to-date declaration is also required for applications to renew ComCare payouts.

Mr Morgandradas had applied for and received ComCare Long Term Assistance (LTA) since July 2014.

In August 2024, MSF was made aware that he opened a bank account in March 2022. The account contained substantial funds equivalent to more than 200 months’ worth of the monthly ComCare payments that he had been receiving.

In the three ComCare renewal application forms which he signed since 2022, he failed to declare the existence of this account.

After considering the funds in this undeclared account, MSF assessed that Mr Morgandradas had received additional LTA payments totalling $18,400 that he was not eligible for.

The Social Service Office wrote to him on Nov 24, 2024, to repay the amount within a month – and not a week, as he claimed.

Even though his undeclared account contained well in excess of $18,400, he has to date still not returned the money.

Although Mr Morgandradas claimed that he was setting aside this amount to purchase a flat and hire a caregiver, his current housing and caregiving needs are already being taken care of by his family.

Mr Morgandradas lives with his mother and brother in a purchased flat, and there is no evidence other than his own claim that he was at risk of eviction.

"While we empathise with Mr Morgandradas’ disability, MSF officers have to treat all ComCare applicants fairly and equally," said MSF.

"Applicants who would have been ineligible for ComCare if they had properly declared their sources of income and assets should return the wrongfully obtained ComCare payments."