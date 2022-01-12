Man riles up netizens by draining soup from xiao long bao

To each his own? Evidently, that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to eating traditional delicacies like xiao long bao (soup dumplings).

A TikTok user, who goes by Christen Samuel, riled up a few netizens when he uploaded a video of himself eating the popular dish — in a controversial manner.

The 16-second clip posted last Sunday (Jan 9), has notched 1.6 million views and over 100,000 likes.

It shows him taking a bite of the bao before pouring out the soup, saying, "Too much oil, gotta drain some of it".

Netizens were up in arms.

Some calmly explained that it wasn't oil he was draining away, but in fact delicious soup that is an integral part of the dumpling delicacy.

Others chided him and demanded an apology.

When one commenter said he was “offending asian cuisine”, Christen jumped in to placate the person, stating that he did indeed finish the soup in the end.

A further look at his TokTok account showed this wasn't the first video of him and his invidious eating habits.

In the past week, he's had dim sum without the skin and green bean soup with rice.



Folks, I think we have an official food troll.