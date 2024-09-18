Man seen eating leftovers at Chinatown hawker centre

The elderly man is not the only one seen eating leftovers at the hawker centre.

A senior citizen has been eating unfinished food left behind by diners at a hawker centre in Chinatown. He even looks at the tray return area for leftovers.

Mr Du, a 52-year-old hawker, told Shin Min Daily News that the elderly man was not the only one looking for leftovers to eat.

"They usually show up at 8-9pm to look for food. Sometimes kind-hearted customers see them and buy food from us to give to them," said Mr Du.

"Most of the people who look for leftovers are elderly."

Stall assistant Ma, 50, said the elderly man would promptly occupy a vacated seat and help himself to the leftovers.

The Chinese daily identified the senior citizen as Mr Wang, 84.

He said he lives in Pasir Ris but would go to Chinatown because "it's very lively here, so I come here every morning and go home in the evening".

He admitted to eating strangers' leftovers but he explained that it was to prevent wastage and not because he could not afford his own food.

"Some people order a lot of food but cannot finish it. I've seen more than half of a whole fish left. I thought it was a waste, so I ate it. The food was still warm."

Co-founder Zheng Chunlin of anti-wastage movement Freegan advises against eating the leftovers.

He pointed out that since it is unclear how long the leftover food has been left, and whether it has been contaminated. Diners also at times throw tissue paper onto the plate or put back cutlery that had fallen onto the floor.

"If the diner is unwell, the virus can be passed on to those who eat the leftovers.”