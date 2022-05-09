Man set Toa Payoh neighbour's door on fire after dispute

The man poured kerosene and set fire to his neighbour's unit.

A 49-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (May 9) after he allegedly set his neighbour's door on fire.

The police said they were alerted to the fire at Block 31 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Sunday, at 12.09am.

They added: "Following a dispute, the man allegedly went to his neighbour’s Housing Board (HDB) flat and poured kerosene at the doorstep before setting the door on fire with a lighter.

"The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported."

The man, who lives on the ground floor unit of the block, was allegedly unhappy with his neighour, who lives on the third storey, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The dispute arose over a shrine that is placed next the man's unit.

The shrine of dispute. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Ms Deng told Shin Min that she had bought the shrine six years ago.

She returned to Malaysia two years ago following the pandemic, and came back to Singapore only on Saturday. She wanted to pray at the shrine but found that it was locked up.

Ms Deng said: "I asked the neighbour and he said he had changed the lock. I have been paying him $50 a month to take care of the shrine."

But her neighbour now claimed that it belonged to him, she added.

At the time of the incident, the man knocked loudly on Ms Deng's door, and shouted that he "wanted us to die here:, she alleged.

"There was a burning smell and smoke coming from outside the door."

The man was arrested on the same day through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He will be charged in court with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house, which carries a life imprisonment sentence or a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police said they have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.