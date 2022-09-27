Man shot by police in Clementi pleads guilty to criminal intimidation, assault

Soo Cheow Wee was shot in the left arm after a stand-off with police officers.

A recalcitrant offender consumed an illicit substance - cough syrup - before he wielded a knife and went on a rampage in Clementi in February.

Soo Cheow Wee, who slashed a man with the knife, then took a taxi to Clementi Police Divisional Headquarters, where he was shot in the left arm after a stand-off with police officers.

Soo, 50, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of criminal intimidation.

He also admitted to one count each of causing hurt to a public servant and using the knife to assault a man.

The court heard that Soo slashed a 41-year-old man with a knife near Block 420A, Clementi Avenue 1, at around 8.40pm on Feb 17 .

About 15 minutes later, Soo was outside Clementi Police Divisional Headquarters in Clementi Avenue 5, where he charged towards a 20-year-old man while brandishing the knife before his encounter with the police.

In a video posted by a netizen, a man holding a knife can be seen walking across a road towards three uniformed police officers.

As he raises his hand and lunges towards one of them, a shot rings out and he staggers before collapsing on the ground.

About eight men, including several uniformed officers, then rush towards him.

Soo suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm and was detained by the officers.

In a statement following the incident, the police said: "(Officers) have arrested a knife-wielding man outside Clementi Police Division for his suspected involvement in the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.

"The man was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital."

On Tuesday, the court called for a report to assess Soo's suitability for corrective training, a sentence for repeat offenders.

He will be sentenced next month.