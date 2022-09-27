Man shot by police in Clementi pleads guilty to criminal intimidation, assault
A recalcitrant offender consumed an illicit substance - cough syrup - before he wielded a knife and went on a rampage in Clementi in February.
Soo Cheow Wee, who slashed a man with the knife, then took a taxi to Clementi Police Divisional Headquarters, where he was shot in the left arm after a stand-off with police officers.
Soo, 50, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of criminal intimidation.
He also admitted to one count each of causing hurt to a public servant and using the knife to assault a man.
The court heard that Soo slashed a 41-year-old man with a knife near Block 420A, Clementi Avenue 1, at around 8.40pm on Feb 17 .
About 15 minutes later, Soo was outside Clementi Police Divisional Headquarters in Clementi Avenue 5, where he charged towards a 20-year-old man while brandishing the knife before his encounter with the police.
In a video posted by a netizen, a man holding a knife can be seen walking across a road towards three uniformed police officers.
As he raises his hand and lunges towards one of them, a shot rings out and he staggers before collapsing on the ground.
About eight men, including several uniformed officers, then rush towards him.
Soo suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm and was detained by the officers.
In a statement following the incident, the police said: "(Officers) have arrested a knife-wielding man outside Clementi Police Division for his suspected involvement in the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.
"The man was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital."
On Tuesday, the court called for a report to assess Soo's suitability for corrective training, a sentence for repeat offenders.
He will be sentenced next month.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now