Man staggers and falls after being kicked in crotch, punched in head at Hougang void deck
A man kicked and punched another in a one-sided fight at the void deck of Block 704 Hougang Avenue 2 on Thursday night (Aug 11).
Sharing a video of the incident, Stomper Jeremy said: "My helper was in the kitchen when she saw two men fighting. She alerted me and I took a video of the second half of the fight, I think.
"I think the fight started slightly before 8.30pm and the whole thing lasted less than 5 minutes. I am not sure what the dispute was about, but the guy in the white shirt was KOed and the black-shirt guy left with his friends."
The Stomper added: "I didn't hear any police sirens or witness any police at the scene for a short time after the fight."
The video shows the black-shirt man kicking off his slippers and the white-shirt man looking ready to fight as several other men casually watched nearby.
The black-shirt man appeared to push or punch the white-shirt man who staggered back. The white-shirt man then tried to get close enough to throw a punch but was kicked twice by the black-shirt man, once in the stomach and once in the crotch.
It was only when he was given a one-two punch in the head by the black-shirt man that the white-shirt man staggered forward and fell to the ground.
The black-shirt man casually wore his slippers and told the white-shirt man sitting on the ground to "go back" and "f*** off".
As the white-shirt man struggled to his feet, the black-shirt man coolly walked away with three of the bystanders and smoked a cigarette. The white-shirt man tried to get the attention of the black-shirt man who turned around and told him once more to "go back", and continued walking away.
In response to a Stomp query, police confirmed that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now