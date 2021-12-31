Man steals $800 worth of alcohol from store, gets caught on CCTV

A man was caught on closed-circuit television stealing $800 worth of alcohol at ACE Signature supermarket in Serangoon on Monday (Dec 27) night.

In the 26-second clip, the man – in a blue top and brown shorts – is seen walking around the supermarket with a shopping basket and a backpack.

At one point, he gets on his knees behind some stacked boxes and sneaks some items from his shopping basket into his backpack.

The store manager said the man had stolen three bottles of alcohol — two bottles of cognac and a bottle of whisky — worth about $800 in total.

“We checked CCTV footage and immediately alerted our boss to the theft. The man spent less than $10 on soda and snacks in the store,” he told Shin Min Daily News.

It is understood that the store has made a police report of the incident.

The CCTV clip was posted on social media on Wednesday and has since garnered more than 35,000 views.