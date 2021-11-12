Man steps out of car to gesture wildly at driver for sounding horn at him at Punggol Field

A man was caught on video gesturing wildly at another driver for allegedly sounding his horn at him at Punggol Field on Wednesday (Nov 10).

Footage of the incident was shared on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

The driver was seen changing lanes to the left before making a right turn and blocking the other vehicle.

He then gets out, gestures and points at the other car.

The video has no audio. However, according to the caption, the man was upset at the other driver for honking at him and stepped out to explain he needed to make a U-turn.