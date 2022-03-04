Man suspected of being involved in VTL bus ticket scam arrested

After the victim made a payment of $195, the seller did not deliver the tickets and became uncontactable.

A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sales of vaccinated travel lane (VTL) bus tickets was arrested on Thursday (March 3).

The police first received a report on Feb 19 from a victim allegedly cheated by an online seller who had advertised VTL bus tickets to Malaysia for sale.

After the victim made a payment of $195, the seller did not deliver the tickets and became uncontactable.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Thursday, the police said in a news release on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in several other cheating cases.

The man is expected to be charged on March 7 with cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Members of the public are reminded that VTL bus tickets can be purchased only from the appointed VTL operators, and the tickets are non-transferable.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.