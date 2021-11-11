Man taken to hospital after bus and bicycle involved in collision; bus driver suspended

The bus driver has been suspended from driving duties.

The bus driver alighted immediately after the accident to check on the cyclist.

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital after an SMRT double-decker bus and a bicycle were involved in a collision on Tuesday night (Nov 9).

The accident occurred at the junction of Marsiling Drive and Admiralty Road.

Director of bus operations for SMRT Buses, Mr Lee Yong Heng, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Nov 10) that the bus driver has been suspended from driving duties.

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.35pm on Tuesday and that the cyclist was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

An ambulance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force took the man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

A witness told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that there were about 10 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

Said Mr Lee: "Our care team has reached out to the cyclist's family to render support and assistance. We are working with the authorities on the investigations.

"Safety is our top priority."