Man taken to hospital after collision involving car, 2 lorries in Upper Thomson Road

The accident involved a car and two lorries.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Fatimah Mujibah
Nov 15, 2023 04:30 pm

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident in Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road on Tuesday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two lorries and a car at about 7am that day.

The car driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 54-year-old man who was driving one of the lorries had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital. He was assessed on-site by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the bonnet of the car was severely damaged, and all the airbags were deployed.

The bonnet of the car was severely damaged, and all the airbags were deployed. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A 31-year-old foreign worker who was a passenger in one of the lorries told Zaobao: “We were about to turn when another lorry suddenly hit us from behind. It was very scary.”

He added that his legs had scratches from the accident.

In a video posted on TikTok, a grey Toyota lorry can be seen with visible damage to its rear.

It appears to have been carrying cartons of eggs, several of which were cracked and strewn on the road along with other debris.

Police investigations are ongoing.

