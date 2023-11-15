Man taken to hospital after collision involving car, 2 lorries in Upper Thomson Road
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident in Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road on Tuesday.
The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two lorries and a car at about 7am that day.
The car driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
A 54-year-old man who was driving one of the lorries had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital. He was assessed on-site by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the bonnet of the car was severely damaged, and all the airbags were deployed.
He added that his legs had scratches from the accident.
In a video posted on TikTok, a grey Toyota lorry can be seen with visible damage to its rear.
It appears to have been carrying cartons of eggs, several of which were cracked and strewn on the road along with other debris.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now