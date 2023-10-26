Man taken to hospital after taxi collides into motorcycle on PIE

In a video posted on Facebook, a blue taxi is seen straddling the two leftmost lanes of the expressway before it knocked into the motorcycle.

A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motorcycle was apparently rear-ended by a taxi on an expressway on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident along on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport at around 2.20pm that day.

In a video of the accident posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a blue taxi is seen straddling the two leftmost lanes of the expressway before it knocked into the motorcycle.

Debris is then seen strewn across the road, with the blue taxi swerving between the two lanes after the impact before coming to a stop.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

They added that a 58-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.