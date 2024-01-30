Man thrown off e-bike after hitting pothole, fractures wrist

A 30-year-old man was riding his e-bike to delivery food when he went over a pothole and was thrown off his ride.

Mr Zhang fractured his left wrist and sustained bruises from the accident that occurred at about 7pm on Jan 25 in front of Block 254 in Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

According to the Land Transport Authority, prolonged rainfall can cause the pavement to weaken, creating potholes.

Mr Zhang told Shin Min Daily News that he was thrown off his e-bike, hit his head on the ground and slid over a few metres.

"There was a car behind me. The driver stopped to help me. It took me a few minutes to calm down and my ears were still ringing," he said, adding that his family and friends took him to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Mr Zhang, who will be getting married in May, lamented: "I can earn only when I work. The doctor said I need to rest for at least two months."

This is not Mr Zhang's first accident involving potholes. Two years ago, he injured his left elbow when he fell after hitting a pothole in Jurong.