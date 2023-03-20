Man uses drone display near Marina Bay Sands for marriage proposal

Love is in the air – quite literally.

A netizen took to TikTok on Saturday (March 18) to share a video that captured a marriage proposal conducted using drones.

The video, which shows the proposal taking place somewhere around Marina Bay Sands on Friday (March 17), has since gone viral, raking in more than 500,000 views.

The drone display starts off with Cupid’s arrow piercing two superimposed hearts. After which, a gift box opens to reveal a diamond ring.

Shortly after, the couple’s names – Josh and Shar – appear, and the video ends with the all-important question: “[will you] marry me?”

TikTok user casanova_del_ray shared that the woman had, of course, accepted the proposal.

Praised the effort

Most netizens expressed their awe at the elaborate proposal in the comments, with one saying “all women dream these kind of feelings”.

Others praised the effort, calling it "sweet" and "beautiful".

One, though, joked that the grand and lavish proposal might be "spoiling the market" for everyone else who can afford only the simple gesture of going down on one knee.