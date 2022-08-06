 Man who allegedly brandished knife, robbed woman of over $62k in Kovan charged, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man who allegedly brandished knife, robbed woman of over $62k in Kovan charged

Man who allegedly brandished knife, robbed woman of over $62k in Kovan charged
The man allegedly choked the victim with an electrical cord and stole a Rolex watch and two diamond rings.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Samuel Devaraj
Aug 06, 2022 06:18 pm

A 28-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman using a knife was charged in court on Saturday (Aug 6).

Goh Yu Sheng, a Singaporean, is accused of robbing the 55-year-old woman of items amounting to $62,080 at Richards Place in Kovan at about 1.30pm on July 30.

According to court documents, he stole a Rolex watch valued at about $5,000, two diamond rings valued at $3,000, a bracelet with diamonds estimated to be worth $2,000 and $2,080 in cash.

He is also said to have made the victim transfer $50,000 to him.

In a statement on Friday, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 8.30pm on July 30.

The police said the suspect had purportedly choked the victim with an electrical cord.

The teens allegedly assaulted the victims and demanded cash and mobile phones from them.
Singapore

4 teens arrested for robbing and injuring two victims, 14 & 16

Related Stories

4 teens allegedly assaulted and robbed man of $6, IC and comb in Jurong East

Two men allegedly involved in remittance scam to be charged

Suspect killed in shootout as KL cops round up robbery gang

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Clementi police divisions, and officers from the Police Intelligence Department, established Goh's identity and arrested him on Friday.

If found guilty, Goh can be jailed for between three and 14 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

More On This Topic
4 teens arrested for robbing and injuring two victims aged 14 and 16
2 men, 1 woman arrested for stealing $30k worth of liquor from Sentosa Cove house

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

RobberyCOURT & CRIMEcrime