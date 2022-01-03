Man who allegedly claimed he had explosives handed more charges

A man who allegedly drove up to a medical centre near Paya Lebar Air Base and claimed he had explosives in his vehicle had 11 more charges slapped on him on Monday (Jan 3).

Singaporean Zayd Hashim Siraj, 32, was handed these charges for offences that included committing mischief, harassment and trespass.

He will be back in court on Tuesday (Jan 4) for a pre-trial conference.

Court documents showed that he allegedly trespassed and damaged property in a rampage across multiple locations on Oct 19, 2020.

After detaching the arms of several barrier gates at the Suntec City carpark, he is said to have dangerously sped through five red lights along Cecil Street, Marina Boulevard and Tanjong Katong Road in his car.

At around 1.45pm the same day, he then allegedly sneaked into Singapore Aeromedical Centre, where he is said to have activated the fire alarm and cut the wires of a current transformer unit, causing damage of about $3,800.

He is said to have threatened two men at the centre with a multi-tool, saying: "I have a knife in my hand. (It's) better that the two of you leave."

He used a rod to damage a modem, an optical network terminal, a printer and other equipment at the medical centre, court documents revealed.

The Singapore Aeromedical Centre specialises in occupational and aviation medicine, according to its website. It is also involved in the physiological education and training of pilots and others.

In a police lock-up the next day, Zayd peeled the padded surfaces of his cell door, causing around $6,000 in damage.

Details of these alleged offences emerged when he was charged in late 2020 under the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations after he claimed he had explosives in his vehicle at the medical centre.

He is said to have told the station inspector at the medical centre that he wanted to "bomb this place" and that he had C-4 explosives in his car.

Under the UN regulations, Zayd can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined a maximum of $500,000.

Court documents did not reveal if a device was found in his car, or about his motivation for carrying out the threat.