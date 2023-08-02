Man who allegedly hit radio host Cheryl Miles in Orchard MRT station arrested

One FM 91.3 radio host Cheryl Miles said the man blocked her path and punched her right arm.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt in Orchard MRT station.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at the concourse of the station last Wednesday at around 4.50pm.

One victim complained of being assaulted on the head while the other reported being punched on the right arm. Both victims did not know the assailant and reported the matter to the police on the same day.

Officers from Tanglin Division established the identity of the man and arrested him after extensive inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

Last Wednesday, One FM 91.3 radio host Cheryl Miles told The Straits Times that she was walking out of Orchard MRT station when the man blocked her path and punched her right arm.

She added that two teenage girls approached her shortly after and told her he also attacked one of them. He allegedly hit the girl’s head in a nearby mall.

“They said they witnessed what had happened to me, as something similar had happened to them just minutes before,” Ms Miles, 47, said.

They informed the station staff and the police were alerted.

The man will be charged with public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt, the police said.

The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.