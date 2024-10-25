Man who molested 3 boys, assaulted 2 women, jailed

A man who molested three boys and assaulted two women, including his mother’s maid, was sentenced to eight months and eight weeks’ jail on Oct 25.

On Oct 21, Julian Loh Sheung Jin, 58, who also tried to molest a fourth boy, pleaded guilty to seven charges for offences that include molestation and assault. Six other charges were considered during his sentencing.

He targeted his first victim, a 17-year-old boy, while they were sitting beside each other on board bus service 31 on Jan 31, 2019. The teenager was about to alight when Loh molested him.

Loh was examined at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in May and June that year. He was then prescribed medication, which he was supposed to take twice a day.

But on the night of June 15, 2019, he forgot to take his medication, and as a result became easily irritated by loud noises.

His mother’s 38-year-old maid was boiling water in the kitchen at around 1.30am the next day when Loh became irritated by the sound. He slapped and punched the woman before his mother stopped him.

Loh struck again on Feb 25, 2021, when he assaulted a 25-year-old woman on board bus service 14 after her husband told him that he did not know if the service goes to Orchard Road.

On June 29, 2022, a 16-year-old boy was sitting at a bus stop in Bedok South Road when Loh tried to touch him inappropriately.

Then on Feb 13, 2023, a 15-year-old boy was walking along a pavement in New Upper Changi Road when Loh molested him.

Loh molested a second 16-year-old boy on board bus service 36 the following month.

In another incident, Loh was sitting on a bench in Bedok South Road on June 12, 2024, when he exposed himself and performed an obscene act.

He was arrested after a 49-year-old man spotted him.