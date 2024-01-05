Man who paid 15-year-old girl for sex, filmed her and other women secretly, gets jail

A 39-year-old man who had paid sex with a minor and filmed the acts without her consent was sentenced to 25 months’ jail on Jan 5.

Benjamin Huang Junlong pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual penetration of a 15-year-old and another two voyeurism charges. Eight similar charges were taken into consideration for his sentence.

Based on Huang’s proceeded charges, his three victims were aged 15, 21, and 25.

He befriended the younger victims on money-for-love dating platform Sugarbook, and the oldest victim on dating application Tinder.

The court heard that the accused took an interest in the minor’s Sugarbook profile in December 2020, on which she indicated her age as 19 years.

When they met, the victim confided in Huang about her family problems and told him that she wanted to rent an apartment.

She told him she was working part-time at a restaurant to cover her expenses and had set up a Sugarbook account as she was financially strapped.

After meeting the accused twice, she ignored his messages and told him she did not wish to be in a relationship with him.

Huang then offered to pay her $1,800 a month for her companionship on top of helping her with rent. The victim agreed.

They met at least five times between December 2020 and January 2021 for sex, the court heard.

On Dec 26, 2020, and Jan 11, 2021, Huang secretly filmed them having sex using his mobile phone. He kept the videos for his own viewing pleasure.

The accused met the 21-year-old victim in 2019. She told him she faced financial difficulties and was depressed.

Huang offered to be her “sugar daddy” and pay her for sexual services. She agreed.

He informed her that he had a girlfriend, and that they would need to save each other’s particulars in their phone under a different name to avoid getting caught.

Between August 2019 and January 2021, they had sex on at least 10 occasions and Huang paid the victim over $16,000. He also used his handphone to secretly record them having sex on at least eight occasions.

Huang got to know the 25-year-old victim in late 2019 or early 2020. They met on eight occasions to have sex.

While the victim agreed to having her sex acts recorded by the accused using his phone, she did not know that he had installed a mini wireless camera on top of a television to record her. He used the camera to take eight videos of her using on March 12, 2020.

In March 2021, he was arrested on suspicion that he had commercial sex with a minor. Court documents did not state how his offences came to light.