Man who sued woman after she rejected him charged with cheating in unrelated case

A man who had earlier filed two lawsuits against a woman after she declined to be in a romantic relationship with him was charged with cheating in a district court on Nov 30.

In the unrelated new case, K. Kawshigan, 31, is accused of working with one Cheng Zie Sian between October and November to cheat a man by engaging a courier to deliver to the alleged victim a sealed fake Macbook Pro with a legitimate serial number.

The man, who allegedly believed the device was genuine, is then said to have transferred $2,650 to a bank account.

Court documents did not disclose details about the account’s owner.

In January 2023, The Straits Times reported that Kawshigan wanted a romantic relationship with a woman and threatened to sue her for emotional trauma upon finding out she had seen him only as a friend.

This legal action was kept at bay after she agreed to take part in his counselling. But almost 1½ years later, he still could not accept that Ms Nora Tan did not want to be in a relationship with him.

After Ms Tan cut off contact with him, Kawshigan filed two lawsuits against her – a $3 million High Court claim for allegedly causing “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and impacts” to his life, as well as a $22,000 magistrate’s court claim for allegedly breaching an agreement to improve their relationship.

The latter suit was struck out in January by State Courts deputy registrar Lewis Tan, who had earlier said that Kawshigan’s claim was “manifestly groundless and without foundation” and amounted to an abuse of the court process.

The other suit is still pending.

On Nov 30, Kawshigan, a director at a firm called Airworks Robotics that deals in drones, was ordered to be remanded at the Central Police Division.

The Singaporean’s cheating case has been adjourned to Dec 7.