Man who swopped $318k ring with replica at Tiffany & Co jailed

The replica ring (left) which Wu Youquan used to swop with a diamond ring worth $318,000 (right).

A Chinese national was employed as an odd job worker when a man asked him if he was interested in a “fast cash” job involving swopping a genuine diamond ring at Tiffany & Co with a replica.

Wu Youquan, who agreed to the plan, came to Singapore in November 2023 and went to the jewellery store’s outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to commit the offence.

He was caught after a Tiffany & Co team manager noticed that the price tag attached to the replica ring had a different texture from the one found on the genuine 3.18 carat piece, which was worth $318,000.

Her male colleague was about to conduct a physical check on Wu when the latter took out the genuine ring from his pocket and asked for forgiveness.

Wu, 44, was sentenced to three years and four months’ jail on Jan 19 after he pleaded guilty to a theft charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ng said that a man known as Chen Hanbo had earlier reached out to Wu around October 2023 to ask if he was interested in the “high risk” job.

Wu agreed to be part of the plan, even though Chen did not disclose how much he would earn from it – he only assured him that he would not be “short-changed”. Court documents did not disclose where the men were at the time.

Wu came to Singapore alone on Nov 9, 2023, with Chen footing his travel expenses. He was instructed to go to Tiffany & Co to look for the biggest diamond ring and snap a picture of its price tag.

Wu went to to the Tiffany & Co outlet at The Shoppes at MBS and claimed to be “Mr Liew” from Taiwan, saying he was looking for a gift for his wife.

A client adviser showed Wu several diamond rings and with her permission, he snapped a picture of one worth $318,000 with its accompanying price tag.

Wu sent the picture to Chen and told the adviser he would return within the next few days to buy the ring.

Wu returned to China the next day and met Chen who said that Wu would receive, via post, a replica ring which would look similar to the genuine piece.

After receiving the replica on Nov 18, 2023, Wu returned to Singapore alone two days later and Chen, again, footed his travel expenses.

He went back to the Tiffany & Co store and was served by a team manager, who showed him several rings on a black tray. Wu was also told that the client adviser, who had earlier served him, was not in the store at the time.

By using sleight of hand, Wu swopped the 3.18 carat ring with the replica after distracting the team manager by claiming that he wanted to have a look at another piece of jewellery.

DPP Ng said: “After stealing the genuine ring, the accused lied to the victim that he wanted to purchase (a) 2.15-carat ring so that he could find an opportunity to leave the store.

“While the victim was facilitating this purchase, the accused told the victim that he had changed his mind.”

The team manager then realised that the texture of the price tag on the replica ring felt different from the one on the genuine piece. She told Wu that the replica did not belong to Tiffany & Co, and the Chinese national did not respond.

Her male colleague, who was alerted, told Wu that he wanted to conduct a physical check on him.

The two men entered a room and Wu took out the genuine ring from his pocket. He asked for forgiveness and was arrested soon after.

For theft, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.