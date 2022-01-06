Singapore

Man who used Kopitiam card to chope table says woman took it but he got her to give it back

STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Jan 06, 2022 04:27 pm

It's normal to become complacent when you live in one of the safest cities in the world. But low crime doesn't mean no crime.

Stomper Terence left his Kopitiam card on a table at Sims Vista Market & Food Centre as a way of reserving seats while he went to get food. He soon caught a woman trying to take his card.

The incident occurred at the 49 Sims Place hawker centre around noon on Wednesday (Jan 5).

Terence said: "I left my card on the table to chope my seat and soon spotted a lady in red looking around suspiciously. She then placed her belongings on the table and slipped my card into her bag.

"I approached the woman to ask for my card back and tried to to stop her from leaving. She quickly returned it, saying she had taken it by mistake."

Terence was unconvinced by what the woman said and made a police report.

He added: "I hope to caution others on the perils of leaving their cards behind on tables to chope seats. Be careful of leaving your things unattended."

FOOD COURTcrimeCOMMUNITY ISSUESHAWKER CENTRES