Manna Pot Catering fined $8,000 after multiple hygiene lapses led to 21 people falling ill

Multiple safety lapses such as poor housekeeping, poor refuse management and a dirty kitchen exhaust hood were found.

Manna Pot Catering was slapped with an $8,000 fine on Wednesday after 21 people, who had consumed food prepared by the caterer fell ill with gastroenteritis.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that the agency and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of the people falling ill in May 2022. None of the people were hospitalised.

The business, which is located at unit #04-16 in Bedok Food City and has more than 5,900 Instagram followers, had its premises jointly investigated by the SFA and MOH.

Multiple safety lapses such as poor housekeeping, poor refuse management and a dirty kitchen exhaust hood were found, SFA said.

The agency emphasised the importance of joint responsibility in maintaining food safety.

SFA said that while the agency remains vigilant and ensures that regulatory measures are enforced, it stressed that the industry and consumers must also play their part and urged food establishments to keep their premises clean and well-maintained, and adhere to proper food hygiene and safety requirements.

Businesses which do not adhere to food safety regulations are liable to a fine of up to $5,000 and an additional fine not exceeding $100 for each day the offence continues after the conviction.

The public is advised to refrain from patronising food establishments with poor hygiene practices and to report such instances via the SFA online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback for follow-up investigations.