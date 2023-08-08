Man’s body discovered in a car in Upper Changi days after his death

The body was suspected to have been in the car at a carpark near apartment complex Apollo Gardens a week before he was found on Aug 7.

A 34-year-old man’s body was discovered in a car in Upper Changi on Monday, days after he is believed to have died.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death in Sunbird Road at about 7.45am.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the body was suspected to have been in the car at a carpark near apartment complex Apollo Gardens at Upper Changi Road a week before he was found on Monday.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

A 72-year-old man told Shin Min that he saw the police investigating a white car outside the apartment at about 9am on Monday. He added that he smelled a “strong decomposing smell” as he went closer to check it out.

The Chinese newspaper also reported that a domestic helper said she had noticed the stench about three to seven days ago, but did not know where it originated from.

Another man, 71, told Shin Min that he saw a man in the driver’s seat when he drove past the car on Monday morning.

Brown liquid can be seen seeping out from the door on the right side of the car, based on photos taken by a resident.

The sister of the deceased told Shin Min on Tuesday that her family was shocked by the sudden death of her younger brother, adding that her family has no history of chronic illnesses.

She said that her brother, who was a food deliveryman, lived with their parents and occasionally at his friends’ homes. She added that she had not contacted him for a week but did not put much thought into it.

Police investigations are ongoing.