Man's luxury car became kids' doodle whiteboard

A man's white Audi turned into a whiteboard at the hands of his children.

In a video captioned 'What happens when you have kids', TikTok user silenthustle68 shared the colourful scribbles that he found on his luxury car.

The doodles, which spanned across the left side of the car, consisted of little figures, a pony, wavy lines, clouds, cars and more.

There were also messages of love on the vehicle such as a string of "xoxo" and "I heart Papa".

Uploaded on Sunday (Nov 14), the 30-second clip has garnered over 710,000 views to date, with many netizens expressing amusement.

Several found the "I love Papa" message endearing, with one user commenting: "Wah how to scold them (sic) sia HAHAHAHA."