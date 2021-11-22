Many ways people can do their part for clean, green S’pore: DPM Heng

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the launch of Clean and Green Singapore 2021 yesterday.

As Singapore marks 50 years since its first Tree Planting Day, each and every Singaporean can do his or her part to keep the country green and sustainable, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

"The saplings planted 50 years ago have grown into beautiful trees with broad canopies and deep roots," he said.

"In the same way, the Clean and Green Movement can continue to broaden and deepen in the years ahead."

In a pre-recorded message from Mount Faber where one of Singapore's founding fathers, Dr Goh Keng Swee, planted a raintree at the first Tree Planting Day in 1971, Mr Heng said tree planting has become a cherished national tradition that has evolved and expanded into the annual Clean and Green Singapore movement.

This year's campaign was launched yesterday.

In his speech, Mr Heng outlined how people can keep the country green, reduce waste, and ensure the city remains clean.

He said Singaporeans could keep the country green by taking part in the One Million Trees movement, which aims to plant over a million trees here over the next decade.

They could also partake in the national gardening movement and the National Parks Board's Gardening with Edibles programme, which saw some 460,000 seed packets distributed last year.

To reduce waste, said Mr Heng, Singaporeans should buy only what they need and use their own reusable bags and containers, while recycling regularly and correctly by depositing different materials in the correct bins and ensuring these are free of food contamination.

BUSINESSES

Businesses can also play their part, such as through the 169 partners of the National Environment Agency's Say Yes To Waste Less campaign, he said, adding that the pandemic has taught people the importance of hygiene and cleanliness.

During the launch of Clean and Green Singapore 2021 at Kampung Admiralty yesterday, Mr Heng presented 16 national awards to grassroots organisations for their efforts in public hygiene, cleanliness, resource conservation and energy efficiency.