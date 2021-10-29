Men praised for cleaning up road after kimchi fell off truck

A Foodpanda rider and driver received praises for helping clean up the road after boxes of kimchi fell from a delivery truck at Alexandra Road on Wednesday morning (Oct 27).

Georgina and David shared with Stomp photos showing several containers of kimchi strewn across the road.

"It happened at about 9am at the junction of Alexandra Road, Leng Kee Road and Commonwealth Avenue," said Georgina.

"The back door of this delivery truck swung open, and boxes of kimchi dropped onto the road. The truck stopped some distance in front but drove off."

She recounted how a Foodpanda motorcyclist stopped along the road and helped pick up the boxes of kimchi.

Said Georgina: "A fellow driver pulled over too and did likewise.

Within seconds, the boxes were placed at the side of the road before both of them drove off."

David shared with Stomp photos and a video of the Traffic Police at the scene and the boxes of kimchi stacked neatly at the side of the road.