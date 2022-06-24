 Men treat wall in Jurong as a urinal, online video shows, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Men treat wall in Jurong as a urinal, online video shows

Men treat wall in Jurong as a urinal, online video shows
SCREENGRAB: PAULINE WEEWEE VIA COMPLAINT SINGAPORE / FACEBOOK
Jun 24, 2022 03:08 pm

This Facebook user can’t figure it out. Why do these men always pee on this wall in Jurong?

It happens every weekend at Enterprise Hub in Toh Guan Road, said the user, named Pauline Weewee, putting up a video on the Complaint Singapore page.

She pointed out that there was a coffee shop nearby where they could use the toilet.

AsiaOne reported that it had spoken to the user, Ms Wee, a 40-year-old administrative executive.

She had earlier raised the issue of littering at the same location.

She said CCTV footage had confirmed her suspicions that the culprits were foreign workers.

Malaysian police on the lookout for two men who may have urinated in public near Second Link
Singapore

Hey, the Malaysian cops are looking for you

Related Stories

Driver parks car on pavement along Upper Thomson Road

This is the way I ride my bike; run it over if you don't like

S'pore Mercedes-Benz driver litters JB road with rambutan peels: 'So shameful'

Comments on her latest video included references to people from “a certain country” and calls for them to be trained in Singapore culture before being allowed to work here.

There have been other reports of men urinating in public lately, though they did not seem to involve foreign workers.

The Malaysian police were reportedly on the lookout for two men, said to be from a Singapore car, who were seen peeing at the roadside near the Second Link in Johor on June 11, in full view of parked coaches.

In April, a video surfaced of a man getting out of a Singapore registered car and peeing in the parking lot.

In January last year, a woman walking to her car parked in a building in Gambas Crescent caught a man peeing in front of it.

According to her, he said he needed to go urgently, but chose to do it at her car, not his own parked there, or at a toilet a short walk away.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

bad behavioursocial media