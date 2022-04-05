Menu in the sky: Ex-SIA girl reveals what free food and drink you can get on flights
In response to the “Tell me a company secret because you don’t work there anymore” challenge, an ex-flight attendant has given the lowdown on what food and beverage items passengers are “entitled to” on board a flight.
Pretty timely now that borders are opening up and more people are getting set for travel.
The former Singapore Airlines employee, who goes by @geiwosushi on TikTok, said many passengers were unaware of what was available to them on SIA’s economy class – based on her work experience.
Starting with alcoholic drinks, she says in the video, which has been viewed over 400,000 times since March 25: “There’s brandy, whiskey, bourbon, vodka, gin, rum, beer (usually Tiger), Bailey’s, and of course, red and white wine.
Flyers who prefer cocktails can choose from a Singapore Sling, Bloody Mary, screwdriver, etc – the basic stuff.
She then rattles off a number of soft drinks, including three types of coke, and added that for juices, there isn’t just apple and orange but also pineapple and tomato.
Geiwosushi also addresses the free food options on SIA,.
Second servings anyone? Apparently, by all means, you can.
There’s also, according to her, a “special meal,” ranging from Muslim and Hindu meals to veg-lacto ovo meals, err, whatever that is.
Still not full? Ask for snacks.
Geiwosushi even shows a list of snacks offered on short- and long-haul flights.
Finally, anyone celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or are on their honeymoon may request a cake. Disclaimer: They have to do it before boarding, as the crew can’t be expected to bake a cake mid-flight.
